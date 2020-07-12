Apartment List
240 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leander apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
25 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$1,050
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1284 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
84 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1400 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1032 W. South Street
1032 West South Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1175 sqft
Move in Ready Leander Single Story! - This lovely single story home is easily accessible in the Westview Meadows community. The home features vinyl plank flooring, an easy floor plan, ceiling fans and four bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard
17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4191 sqft
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Waterfall AVE
1801 Waterfall Avenue, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1178 sqft
Recently updated home near Bagdad Elementary with recently installed new carpet in bedrooms and wall color scheme updated. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, ceramic tile in main living areas, gas range, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Encanto Drive
804 Encanto Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
804 Encanto Drive Available 08/21/20 Estates of North Creek Ranch Home in Leander - Single story home in desirable “Estates of North Creek Ranch” development! Wood flooring in all living areas. Bonus room can be used as office / game / media.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2114 Garrison Drive
2114 Garrison Drive, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2319 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Horizon Park - This is one of the largest best entertaining floor plans in Horizon Park and situated on a large cul-de-sac lot. Large family room and open kitchen allow for easy living. Giant fenced pet friendly backyard.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Coulee DR
1025 Coulee Drive, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2264 sqft
Opportunity to Reside in a Beautiful Brand New 1-Story Home Available for Immediate Move-In! Inviting Open Floorplan w/ Large Rooms, High Ceilings, and Spectacular Vaulted Dining Area.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1017 Sundrops Street
1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2017 sqft
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
709 Heritage Grove RD
709 Heritage Grove Road, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1993 sqft
Practically BRAND new with amazing open floor plan, 3/2 with office, Stainless appliances, granite counters garage door openers, sprinkler system and home automation system , Bedrooms are spacious and good closets space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
811 Maplecreek
811 Maplecreek Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1177 sqft
Spotless, charming 3/2 for lease! - Well-maintained, no carpet, freshly painted kitchen cabinets. Spacious rooms, plenty of natural light, with a 2 car garage. Pretty backyard with shade.
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
104 San Matteo Street
104 San Matteo Street, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2365 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 08/15/2020. Fabulous 4-bed/ 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3921 Good Night TRL
3921 Goodnight Trail, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2045 sqft
Well cared for home in stunning hill country neighborhood of Travisso! This home features tall ceilings, plantation shutters throughout, 20" tile floors in main, flex/play space, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top,granite and SS appliances.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
401 Norcia LOOP
401 Norcia Loop, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful & spacious single story home! Open floor plan w/ amazing storage & plantation shutters throughout. Main living features wood flooring, built-in entertainment enter, large center kitchen island & built-in bench seating in dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
212 Grosseto LN
212 Grosseto Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2829 sqft
New Price! 3 CAR GARAGE - Beautiful 1.5 story home on large lot. Spacious open & bright kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, glass tile back-splash, high quality cabinetry, soaring ceilings, wood floors & stone detail.
Results within 5 miles of Leander
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members.
City Guide for Leander, TX

Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?

Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Leander, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leander apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

