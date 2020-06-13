/
accessible apartments
60 Accessible Apartments for rent in Leander, TX
Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKELINE APARTMENTS Conveniently located to give you the lifestyle you deserve. Lakeline Apartments has one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans all with delightful amenities you are sure to enjoy. Come visit us today!
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
13701 Hero Way
13701 West Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
For Lease mobile home on the front side of this acreage property. Property around the hm is fenced and suitable for pets & children.
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
401 Norcia LOOP
401 Norcia Loop, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful & spacious single story home! Open floor plan w/ amazing storage & plantation shutters throughout. Main living features wood flooring, built-in entertainment enter, large center kitchen island & built-in bench seating in dining area.
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to public transport, with easy access to Hwys 45 and 183 and Downtown Austin. Units with upgraded features, including double vanity sinks, huge walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers.
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1390 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,554
1422 sqft
Cedar Park Townhomes offers an array of community amenities sure to please. Enjoy our plush clubhouse or some time on the sport court.
2203 Clover Ridge DR
2203 Clover Ridge Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2166 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house in Lakeline Oaks! This 4 bed, 2.
416 Mountain Laurel DR
416 Mountain Laurel, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1482 sqft
Enjoy fun & easy living! Live just minutes away from Lakeline Mall & 1890 Ranch shopping,dining,& entertainment;Cedar Park city parks east and west down Brushy Creek & Cypress Creek roads; Buttercup Creek community parks just around the corner.
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
