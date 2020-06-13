Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

262 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
28 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
25 Units Available
Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKELINE APARTMENTS Conveniently located to give you the lifestyle you deserve. Lakeline Apartments has one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans all with delightful amenities you are sure to enjoy. Come visit us today!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
13 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
94 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1400 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
233 Quemado Dr
233 Quemado Dr, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2055 sqft
This amazingly kept home is apart of award winning LISD and had immediate access to 183, 183A, 45, major retail, and major employers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1009 Buttercup Court
1009 Buttercup Ct, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1641 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13701 Hero Way
13701 West Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
For Lease mobile home on the front side of this acreage property. Property around the hm is fenced and suitable for pets & children.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Gaviota Lane
1220 Gaviota Lane, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1792 sqft
1220 Gaviota Lane Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge, Hard tile throughout living and kitchen areas, Gourmet kitchen with over-sized center island, Stainless steel appliances,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2825 Amber Valley LN
2825 Amber Valley Lane, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2036 sqft
Beautiful One story in Crystal Falls. Spacious family room opens to the kitchen which makes this home a perfect place to entertain friends and family.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard
17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
4191 sqft
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1004 Flanagan Dr.
1004 Flanagan Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1724 sqft
Adorable & Affordable & Ready for Quick Move in! Gorgeous metro flooring throughout (no carpet!), 9 ft ceilings, boxed out window seats, custom ceiling fans & lighting, 2 in wood blinds, double vanities, sep tub & shower, HUGE master WIC, & tile

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1020 W South ST
1020 West South Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1868 sqft
Beautiful One Story w/ 4 bedrooms, 2 baths*Kitchen just remodeled w/new granite counters, painted cabinets & new stainless steel appliances*Open Kitchen/Living & Breakfast*Formal dining can be versatile on dining or office*New vinyl plank flooring &

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1017 Sundrops Street
1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2017 sqft
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
112 Magpie Goose Lane
112 Magpie Goose Ln, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2160 sqft
On-trend white cabinets in kitchen - open concept to living. HUGE master with massive walk-in closet. Large game room - plenty of living space for everyone.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
641 Sierra Mar Loop
641 Sierra Mar Loop, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1431 sqft
641 Sierra Mar Loop Available 07/07/20 Great Single Story Leander Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath! - *Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/gwz6TZSwvDw Walk into a wonderful, bright entryway which flows into a large open floor plan living space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2706 Turtle River Drive
2706 Turtle River Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2176 sqft
2706 Turtle River Drive Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 4/2.5/2 home! - Beautiful 4/2.5/2 home, Kitchen w/island and stainless steel appliances, Master bedroom w/sep shower & garden tub, 2 walk-in closets, Extended covered patio w/ceiling fan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Deserti RD
229 Deserti Rd, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2145 sqft
Brand new home in Wildleaf Community (Leander with Liberty Hill Schools) - Rushmore plan in the Wildleaf community! Master suite is downstairs, 3 other bedrooms and game room are upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Sierra Mar Loop
225 Sierra Mar Loop, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1635 sqft
Newer Construction 3 Bed/2 Bath in Leander! - DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS. Click here to see our tour video: https://youtu.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Leander, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leander renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

