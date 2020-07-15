/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM
17 Studio Apartments for rent in Leander, TX
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$1,050
578 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Leander
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$1,019
659 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Results within 10 miles of Leander
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
322 Units Available
Round Rock Glen
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$965
507 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
178 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,101
546 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
53 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$774
441 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
46 Units Available
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St, Austin, TX
Studio
$990
599 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Design finishes, elegant interior features and world-class amenities situated on 14 acres with impressive canal. Water features, pool, car charging and more at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:35 AM
40 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,167
574 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
217 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
506 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
178 Units Available
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,115
621 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 AM
17 Units Available
Chandlere Crossing
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,090
558 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
Milwood
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
581 sqft
Slide into a sophisticated lifestyle in North Austin. Community has a yoga studio and gym. Relax in the hammock garden or take a dip in the resort-style pool. Units feature quartz counters and 11-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
31 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,140
670 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
515 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
13 Units Available
Aspire North Austin
13130 Pond Springs Road, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,395
633 sqft
Aspire North Austin is a locally owned and operated BRAND-NEW live-work community featuring 72 thoughtfully designed residences in the thriving tech business sector of Austin, Texas, a place where you can grow, find your community, and contribute to
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
9801 Anderson Mill Road - 230
9801 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX
Studio
$2,010
1095 sqft
Office/Store
Similar Pages
Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeander 3 BedroomsLeander Accessible ApartmentsLeander Apartments with Balcony
Leander Apartments with GarageLeander Apartments with GymLeander Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeander Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLeander Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX