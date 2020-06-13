/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leander, TX
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
25 Units Available
Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKELINE APARTMENTS Conveniently located to give you the lifestyle you deserve. Lakeline Apartments has one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans all with delightful amenities you are sure to enjoy. Come visit us today!
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1468 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
94 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1400 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
13 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
28 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
233 Quemado Dr
233 Quemado Dr, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2055 sqft
This amazingly kept home is apart of award winning LISD and had immediate access to 183, 183A, 45, major retail, and major employers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1009 Buttercup Court
1009 Buttercup Ct, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1641 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
13701 Hero Way
13701 West Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease mobile home on the front side of this acreage property. Property around the hm is fenced and suitable for pets & children.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1590 Hery Way
1590 Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1751 sqft
3Bedroom Leander Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 300244 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300244 Property Id 300244 (RLNE5853775)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Gaviota Lane
1220 Gaviota Lane, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1792 sqft
1220 Gaviota Lane Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge, Hard tile throughout living and kitchen areas, Gourmet kitchen with over-sized center island, Stainless steel appliances,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 North Creek Blvd
804 North Creek Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
This 3 bedroom home has new flooring ( no carpet ), paint throughout, new fencing and more. Fireplace, refrigerator, microwave. Easy access to183 and 183A toll, great schools and community. (RLNE5668777)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1709 W. Broade Street
1709 West Broade Street, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1581 sqft
1709 W. Broade Street Available 07/15/20 Newly built 3 bedroom in Maya Vista - In the heart of Leander and close to 183 / toll road. Two-story split plan features a spacious Great, dining contemporary kitchen ideal for entertaining.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Rutherford Drive
1305 Rutherford Drive, Leander, TX
1305 Rutherford Drive Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander - 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2825 Amber Valley LN
2825 Amber Valley Lane, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2036 sqft
Beautiful One story in Crystal Falls. Spacious family room opens to the kitchen which makes this home a perfect place to entertain friends and family.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard
17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
4191 sqft
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1004 Flanagan Dr.
1004 Flanagan Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1724 sqft
Adorable & Affordable & Ready for Quick Move in! Gorgeous metro flooring throughout (no carpet!), 9 ft ceilings, boxed out window seats, custom ceiling fans & lighting, 2 in wood blinds, double vanities, sep tub & shower, HUGE master WIC, & tile
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1020 W South ST
1020 West South Street, Leander, TX
Beautiful One Story w/ 4 bedrooms, 2 baths*Kitchen just remodeled w/new granite counters, painted cabinets & new stainless steel appliances*Open Kitchen/Living & Breakfast*Formal dining can be versatile on dining or office*New vinyl plank flooring &
1 of 36
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1017 Sundrops Street
1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
213 Rim Rock DR
213 Rim Rock Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT*WOOD LAMINATE & HARD C-TILE FLRING DOWN STAIRS*BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,C-TILE BACK SPLASH,SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING "NEW" SS REFRIGERATOR*"NEW WASHER & DRYER*2" FAUX WOODEN
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2503 Autrey Dr
2503 Autrey Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1501 sqft
2503 Autrey Dr Available 06/15/20 Block House Creek 3 Bedroom Home - LOCKBOX on GARAGE DOOR. Desirable Block house Creek.
