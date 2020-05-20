324 East Broade Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Creatively-designed home with beautiful features. Front gutters, Kitchen has 42” white cabinets, Iced grey quartz countertops, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Open master has walk-in closet with shelving, double vanity with a seating nook, and walk-in shower. Recessed lighting, 2” Faux wood blinds and covered patio.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

