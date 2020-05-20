All apartments in Leander
324 East Broade Street
324 East Broade Street

324 E Broade St · No Longer Available
Location

324 E Broade St, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Creatively-designed home with beautiful features. Front gutters, Kitchen has 42” white cabinets, Iced grey quartz countertops, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Open master has walk-in closet with shelving, double vanity with a seating nook, and walk-in shower. Recessed lighting, 2” Faux wood blinds and covered patio.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 East Broade Street have any available units?
324 East Broade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 324 East Broade Street have?
Some of 324 East Broade Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 East Broade Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 East Broade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 East Broade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 East Broade Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 East Broade Street offer parking?
No, 324 East Broade Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 East Broade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 East Broade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 East Broade Street have a pool?
No, 324 East Broade Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 East Broade Street have accessible units?
No, 324 East Broade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 East Broade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 East Broade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 East Broade Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 East Broade Street does not have units with air conditioning.

