311 Katherine Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

311 Katherine Way

311 Katherine Way · No Longer Available
Location

311 Katherine Way, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Katherine Way have any available units?
311 Katherine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 311 Katherine Way currently offering any rent specials?
311 Katherine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Katherine Way pet-friendly?
No, 311 Katherine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 311 Katherine Way offer parking?
Yes, 311 Katherine Way offers parking.
Does 311 Katherine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Katherine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Katherine Way have a pool?
No, 311 Katherine Way does not have a pool.
Does 311 Katherine Way have accessible units?
No, 311 Katherine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Katherine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Katherine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Katherine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Katherine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
