1713 Primrose Ln., Leander TX 78641 - Massive 4-bed property with an office in cul de sac! Big backyard, lots of natural light throughout, close to community pool! Easy access to major roadways. Must see!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4430427)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 Primrose Ln. have any available units?
1713 Primrose Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1713 Primrose Ln. have?
Some of 1713 Primrose Ln.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Primrose Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Primrose Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Primrose Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Primrose Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Primrose Ln. offer parking?
No, 1713 Primrose Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Primrose Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Primrose Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Primrose Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1713 Primrose Ln. has a pool.
Does 1713 Primrose Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1713 Primrose Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Primrose Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Primrose Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Primrose Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Primrose Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
