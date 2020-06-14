All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 1411 Duncan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
1411 Duncan Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

1411 Duncan Ave

1411 Duncan Ave · (254) 432-7030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1411 Duncan Ave, Killeen, TX 76541
Castle Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1411 Duncan Ave · Avail. Jun 26

$525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1411 Duncan Ave Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON - WATER INCLUDED! - This cozy home has 1 bedroom and 1 bath, and with rent as low as $525 this home will definitely not last. At 845 sq ft, this duplex has matching white kitchen appliances, single car garage, covered back porch, vinyl laminate flooring. Pets allowed with Owners approval (breed restriction apply), no washer/dryer hookup. Water included.

Please call Isbell Properties for more information at 254-432-7030!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3960310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Duncan Ave have any available units?
1411 Duncan Ave has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Duncan Ave have?
Some of 1411 Duncan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Duncan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Duncan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Duncan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Duncan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Duncan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Duncan Ave does offer parking.
Does 1411 Duncan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Duncan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Duncan Ave have a pool?
No, 1411 Duncan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Duncan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1411 Duncan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Duncan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Duncan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1411 Duncan Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity