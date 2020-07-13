Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill parking carport hot tub

The Dorel Apartments in Killeen, TX invites you to indulge in the finer things in life, whether that means getting anywhere in a heartbeat or enjoying elevated levels of comfort. Meticulously designed with all the bells and whistles that make apartment living more gratifying, our upscale apartments in Killeen welcome you with a delightful host of amenities and an enticing selection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans.



Make your life at home one of comfort and satisfaction by becoming part of The Dorel Killeen, a delightful community of apartments for rent in Killeen, TX. We offer some of the newest and most well-appointed homes in the area.



Nestled in the heart of Killeen, our pet friendly community puts you in the center of it all. From our desirable location in the Killeen Independent School District, proximity to Fort Hood, and easy access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, you can reach your important destinations in 20 minutes or less.