Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Dorel Killeen

2908 Trimmier Rd · (817) 382-3355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorel Killeen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
carport
hot tub
The Dorel Apartments in Killeen, TX invites you to indulge in the finer things in life, whether that means getting anywhere in a heartbeat or enjoying elevated levels of comfort. Meticulously designed with all the bells and whistles that make apartment living more gratifying, our upscale apartments in Killeen welcome you with a delightful host of amenities and an enticing selection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans.

Make your life at home one of comfort and satisfaction by becoming part of The Dorel Killeen, a delightful community of apartments for rent in Killeen, TX. We offer some of the newest and most well-appointed homes in the area.

Nestled in the heart of Killeen, our pet friendly community puts you in the center of it all. From our desirable location in the Killeen Independent School District, proximity to Fort Hood, and easy access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, you can reach your important destinations in 20 minutes or less.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 20 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dorel Killeen have any available units?
Dorel Killeen has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Dorel Killeen have?
Some of Dorel Killeen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dorel Killeen currently offering any rent specials?
Dorel Killeen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dorel Killeen pet-friendly?
Yes, Dorel Killeen is pet friendly.
Does Dorel Killeen offer parking?
Yes, Dorel Killeen offers parking.
Does Dorel Killeen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dorel Killeen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dorel Killeen have a pool?
Yes, Dorel Killeen has a pool.
Does Dorel Killeen have accessible units?
No, Dorel Killeen does not have accessible units.
Does Dorel Killeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dorel Killeen has units with dishwashers.
