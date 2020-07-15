Apartment List
2 Apartments For Rent Near TSTC

18 Units Available
Lacy-Lakeview
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.

1 Unit Available
Lacy-Lakeview
105 Silver Fox
105 Silver Fox, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1628 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* This home is 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths.

