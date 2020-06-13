215 Accessible Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

Apartment List
$
34 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
36 Units Available
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1025 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
42 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
$
26 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
29 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
Valley Ranch
30 Units Available
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1008 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Irving hotspots infuse GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH with vibrant energy.
$
47 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,397
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
9 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
18 Units Available
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stay active any time of day with lighted tennis courts and 24 hour fitness center. Options for floor plans with fireplaces, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets. Less than a mile to 161/President George Bush Turnpike.
11 Units Available
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1152 sqft
This charming community is on the 5050 Dart Bus Line and near entertainment. Each home features black appliances, granite countertops, and designer finishes. Pool, business center, and fitness center on site.
6 Units Available
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
974 sqft
Excellent location close to Irving Mall, North Lake College and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Two-tone paint designs, chef's kitchens and balcony or patio in each unit. Community includes fitness center, tanning deck and pool.
$
42 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
Valley Ranch
18 Units Available
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1045 sqft
Community features beautiful manicured grounds with jogging trails and outdoor space for pets. Units have chef-inspired kitchens, large closets and private patios. Located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment.
$
31 Units Available
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1361 sqft
Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas.
Legends
4 Units Available
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
975 sqft
At Agave Villas, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Relax at our sparkling swimming pool featuring an expansive sundeck and grilling area.
$
Contact for Availability
Allura
6445 Love Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1992 sqft
Pet-friendly community located half a mile from major shopping options in the area. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, garden and coffee bar. Homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Irving
$
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
$
57 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
$
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
$
118 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
65 Units Available
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1352 sqft
Upscale interiors with hardwood-style floors and crown molding. Direct access to lake for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and central fountain. Reach I-635 and I-35E within five minutes.

June 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Irving rents declined significantly over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $999 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Irving, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Irving.
    • While Irving's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

