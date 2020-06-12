Apartment List
232 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

$
23 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1173 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
$
118 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
34 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1111 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
40 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
$
17 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
982 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
25 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1130 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
40 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
$
42 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
12 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
21 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1243 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
$
40 Units Available
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1227 sqft
Cozy apartments with extra storage and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-635. Near Sam Houston Trail Park.
$
45 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1131 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
$
41 Units Available
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1429 sqft
Airy homes with soaring ceilings and huge windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating for two dozen. Gym with full cardio theater and lifting equipment. Central courtyard with pool, hot tub, fire pit.
$
62 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1155 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
47 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1214 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
16 Units Available
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
902 sqft
Modern community with clubhouse, Java Bar, leash-free dog park and volleyball pool. Units have fireplaces, patio/balcony and hardwood flooring. Located minutes from DFW airport and Highways 121, 183, 161 and 360.
$
44 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
Valley Ranch
70 Units Available
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1076 sqft
These recently renovated units provide residents with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Located only moments from I-635 and Sam Houston Trail Park. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and garage parking.
6 Units Available
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
974 sqft
Excellent location close to Irving Mall, North Lake College and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Two-tone paint designs, chef's kitchens and balcony or patio in each unit. Community includes fitness center, tanning deck and pool.
77 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1198 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
21 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
992 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
Arts District
12 Units Available
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$828
982 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
$
Arts District
6 Units Available
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
41 Units Available
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1139 sqft
Upmarket apartments in Las Colinas. Swimming pool with spa, pet-friendly, air conditioning, 24-hour fitness center, laundry facilities. Close to Thomas Jefferson Park with Jogging Trail and Canal. Near shops and restaurants.

June 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Irving rents declined significantly over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $999 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Irving, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Irving.
    • While Irving's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

