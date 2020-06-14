192 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Irving renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Song
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1013 sqft
These recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces in select units. Highway 161 puts dining and shopping within easy reach, and Texas Stadium is nearby. Onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
38 Units Available
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1197 sqft
One- and two-bedroom updated apartments in Irving, TX. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill area. Near Lake Carolyn with easy access to Hwy. 114.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
52 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,248
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1214 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
992 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
45 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,397
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
15 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
17 Units Available
The Vanderbilt
2053 Estrada Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$790
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
905 sqft
The Vanderbilt Apartments is located in the beautiful city of Irving, TX. This pet friendly community has a great neighborhood feel you've been looking for in an awesome location.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
7 Units Available
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, Creekwood offers lush landscaping with walking trails throughout the green community. The pet-friendly apartments feature alarm systems and trash valets. Located off Airport Highway and Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Song
33 Units Available
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
915 sqft
Club house with foosball, air hockey, coffee station. Multi-level resort-style pool with fountain. Unique floorplans include window seats and/or fireplaces. One mile to Highway 183.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
21 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Valley Ranch
29 Units Available
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1008 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Irving hotspots infuse GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH with vibrant energy.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stay active any time of day with lighted tennis courts and 24 hour fitness center. Options for floor plans with fireplaces, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets. Less than a mile to 161/President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
6 Units Available
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
974 sqft
Excellent location close to Irving Mall, North Lake College and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Two-tone paint designs, chef's kitchens and balcony or patio in each unit. Community includes fitness center, tanning deck and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
16 Units Available
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
Studio
$814
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$854
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
902 sqft
Modern community with clubhouse, Java Bar, leash-free dog park and volleyball pool. Units have fireplaces, patio/balcony and hardwood flooring. Located minutes from DFW airport and Highways 121, 183, 161 and 360.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Valley Ranch
70 Units Available
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,061
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units provide residents with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Located only moments from I-635 and Sam Houston Trail Park. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
31 Units Available
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1361 sqft
Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lamar Brown
1 Unit Available
Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community have access to an on-site swimming pool, playground, and picnic areas. Apartments include walk-in closets, plank flooring, and washer/dryer hookups. Luzon Park and the Irving Mall are just short drives away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Legends
4 Units Available
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
975 sqft
At Agave Villas, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Relax at our sparkling swimming pool featuring an expansive sundeck and grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Allura
6445 Love Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1992 sqft
Pet-friendly community located half a mile from major shopping options in the area. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, garden and coffee bar. Homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Last updated March 2 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
Studio
$743
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
915 sqft
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!
Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Las Brisas
7 Units Available
La Costa
4303 Mariposa Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
962 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and North Lake College. Units feature washer/dryer connections, faux wood flooring, and black appliances. Residents of the community enjoy gym, courtyard, and covered parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Irving, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Irving renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

