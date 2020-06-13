Apartment List
212 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
109 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
2088 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
34 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
75 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
22 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
26 Units Available
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1553 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, covered and garage parking. Las Colinas Boulevard location with access to Northwest Highway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,335
1656 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
21 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1501 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
9 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,865
1372 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Just northwest of Dallas, in spectacular Irving Texas, The Grove at Irving beckons those who want the best of both worlds. We offer a suburban lifestyle with all of the conveniences and attractions of the big city.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
48 Units Available
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1197 sqft
Luxury apartments on lush grounds near John W. Carpenter Freeway. Eight floor plans available. Apartments feature granite counters, custom cabinets and modern kitchens. All residents have access to community coffee bar and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1453 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1353 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1313 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1152 sqft
This charming community is on the 5050 Dart Bus Line and near entertainment. Each home features black appliances, granite countertops, and designer finishes. Pool, business center, and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
14 Units Available
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Park Grove Square Apartments. Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you will find that Park Grove Square exemplifies our commitment to living excellence.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
31 Units Available
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1361 sqft
Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Allura
6445 Love Dr, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1992 sqft
Pet-friendly community located half a mile from major shopping options in the area. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, garden and coffee bar. Homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
47 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,779
1525 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Valley Ranch
46 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1300 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1255 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
Results within 1 mile of Irving
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
72 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.

June 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Irving rents declined significantly over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $999 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Irving, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Irving.
    • While Irving's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

