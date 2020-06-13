Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

231 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Valley Ranch
45 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1300 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
915 sqft
Club house with foosball, air hockey, coffee station. Multi-level resort-style pool with fountain. Unique floorplans include window seats and/or fireplaces. One mile to Highway 183.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,191
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1154 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
75 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arts District
13 Units Available
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$672
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$828
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Song
15 Units Available
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1013 sqft
These recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces in select units. Highway 161 puts dining and shopping within easy reach, and Texas Stadium is nearby. Onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
22 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Valley Ranch
24 Units Available
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1553 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, covered and garage parking. Las Colinas Boulevard location with access to Northwest Highway.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,248
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1214 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
992 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
21 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,235
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1243 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Valley Ranch
30 Units Available
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1008 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Irving hotspots infuse GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH with vibrant energy.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
47 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,397
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stay active any time of day with lighted tennis courts and 24 hour fitness center. Options for floor plans with fireplaces, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets. Less than a mile to 161/President George Bush Turnpike.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Irving, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Irving renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

