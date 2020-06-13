246 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Irving that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
42 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
992 sqft
A recently renovated community minutes from Highway 183, Irving Mall, and the DFW Airport. On-site amenities include a play park, pool, and covered parking. Near public transportation. Updated interiors with large closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
42 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:17pm
$
Arts District
7 Units Available
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
21 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,235
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1243 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Broadmoor Hills
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadmoor Villas in Irving. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Valley Ranch
15 Units Available
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant 1-3 bedroom homes with crown molding, island kitchens, hardwood floors, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony, attached garages. Pet friendly. Off I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard in Irving. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
47 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,397
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
15 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Valley Ranch
45 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1300 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
35 Units Available
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,242
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Modern, luxury living at its best. Upscale interiors with ample space, gourmet kitchens and large windows. On-site cross training area, tanning room, club lounge and ample green space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
The Vanderbilt
2053 Estrada Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$790
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
905 sqft
The Vanderbilt Apartments is located in the beautiful city of Irving, TX. This pet friendly community has a great neighborhood feel you've been looking for in an awesome location.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,265
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1122 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
37 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, Creekwood offers lush landscaping with walking trails throughout the green community. The pet-friendly apartments feature alarm systems and trash valets. Located off Airport Highway and Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Song
33 Units Available
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
41 Units Available
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1064 sqft
Fitness center with strength and cardio machines. Pet-friendly, with no weight restriction on dogs. Option for private patio/balcony or sunroom.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
915 sqft
Club house with foosball, air hockey, coffee station. Multi-level resort-style pool with fountain. Unique floorplans include window seats and/or fireplaces. One mile to Highway 183.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Irving, TX

Finding an apartment in Irving that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

