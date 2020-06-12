249 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

Apartment List
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1046 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Broadmoor Hills
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadmoor Villas in Irving. View photos, descriptions and more!
34 Units Available
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Modern, luxury living at its best. Upscale interiors with ample space, gourmet kitchens and large windows. On-site cross training area, tanning room, club lounge and ample green space.
39 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
18 Units Available
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
Stay active any time of day with lighted tennis courts and 24 hour fitness center. Options for floor plans with fireplaces, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets. Less than a mile to 161/President George Bush Turnpike.
Valley Ranch
46 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
26 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
81 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1154 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
Song
15 Units Available
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1038 sqft
These recently renovated units offer hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces in select units. Highway 161 puts dining and shopping within easy reach, and Texas Stadium is nearby. Onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub.
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Just northwest of Dallas, in spectacular Irving Texas, The Grove at Irving beckons those who want the best of both worlds. We offer a suburban lifestyle with all of the conveniences and attractions of the big city.
34 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1166 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
29 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
15 Units Available
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
929 sqft
Welcome to our stylish apartments in Irving, TX, where you’ll experience a perfect mix of elegance and convenience at your fingertips.
Arts District
12 Units Available
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$828
982 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
118 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
12 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
923 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
40 Units Available
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1227 sqft
Cozy apartments with extra storage and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-635. Near Sam Houston Trail Park.
45 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1131 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
41 Units Available
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1429 sqft
Airy homes with soaring ceilings and huge windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating for two dozen. Gym with full cardio theater and lifting equipment. Central courtyard with pool, hot tub, fire pit.
62 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1155 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
11 Units Available
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$970
1019 sqft
This charming community is on the 5050 Dart Bus Line and near entertainment. Each home features black appliances, granite countertops, and designer finishes. Pool, business center, and fitness center on site.
16 Units Available
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
902 sqft
Modern community with clubhouse, Java Bar, leash-free dog park and volleyball pool. Units have fireplaces, patio/balcony and hardwood flooring. Located minutes from DFW airport and Highways 121, 183, 161 and 360.
44 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
Valley Ranch
70 Units Available
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr, Irving, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1076 sqft
These recently renovated units provide residents with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Located only moments from I-635 and Sam Houston Trail Park. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and garage parking.

Irving rents declined significantly over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $999 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Irving, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Irving.
    • While Irving's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

