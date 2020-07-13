Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 AM

250 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irving apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
37 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
57 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1165 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
36 Units Available
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,351
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1270 sqft
Modern, luxury living at its best. Upscale interiors with ample space, gourmet kitchens and large windows. On-site cross training area, tanning room, club lounge and ample green space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
33 Units Available
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
890 sqft
Welcome home to Cielo Azul Apartments in Irving, Texas, where we put emphasis on the things that are most important to you. With our convenient location, you are just minutes from the 161 and 183 freeways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,123
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
13 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
37 Units Available
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1606 sqft
Cozy apartments with extra storage and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Easy access to I-635. Near Sam Houston Trail Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1438 sqft
Airy homes with soaring ceilings and huge windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating for two dozen. Gym with full cardio theater and lifting equipment. Central courtyard with pool, hot tub, fire pit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
15 Units Available
Valley Ranch
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant 1-3 bedroom homes with crown molding, island kitchens, hardwood floors, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony, attached garages. Pet friendly. Off I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard in Irving. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
43 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,089
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1159 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1152 sqft
This charming community is on the 5050 Dart Bus Line and near entertainment. Each home features black appliances, granite countertops, and designer finishes. Pool, business center, and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,189
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1122 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
85 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,097
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1154 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
38 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
17 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1008 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Irving hotspots infuse GARDENS OF VALLEY RANCH with vibrant energy.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1110 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom living spaces feature ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and full-size washer-dryer connections. Located close to Highway 114 and 161 as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1353 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadmoor Villas in Irving. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1353 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
34 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,133
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Irving, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irving apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

