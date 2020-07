Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board yoga

Luxury Irving apartments offer a plethora of amenities from two pools in charmingly landscaped courtyards, catch a movie in the theater with full surround sound and enjoy the convenience of garage parking. AMLI Las Colinas is set in a neighborhood filled with countless opportunities for dining, shopping and entertainment. Recreational opportunities surround our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments with miles of trails and several golf courses within minutes.