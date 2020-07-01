9746 Valley Ranch Pkwy W

Amenities

Must see cozy home which will be available end of April. Located in desired Valley Ranch area within Coppell ISD and sits on a corner lot with a private street. Perfect central location which has tons of close restaurants and entertainment within minutes drive. This house has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops throughout. Brand new carpet will be installed in all three bedrooms prior to move in and pets are welcome. This property won’t last long so hurry to schedule a showing!