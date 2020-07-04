All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 2 2020

9615 Windy Hollow Drive

9615 Windy Hollow Drive
Location

9615 Windy Hollow Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4bed 3full bath 1story Perfect family home in Coppell ISD. Green belt, park, fountain and walking trail in front of house. Good located house offers beautiful nail down hardwood floor and new windows are installed for energy efficient. AC unit is replaced on 2019. Open concept family room is spacious and over looking backyard. Kitchen with granite counter top, lots of cabinet space and island. Upgraded master suite boasts granite counter top, renovated frameless shower booth and separated sink. Jack and Jill bathroom, granite counter top and brushed light fixtures in 2nd and 3rd bathroom. Covered patio in backyard and much more than pictures. Elementary school is in walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 Windy Hollow Drive have any available units?
9615 Windy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9615 Windy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 9615 Windy Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 Windy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9615 Windy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 Windy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9615 Windy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9615 Windy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9615 Windy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 9615 Windy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 Windy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 Windy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 9615 Windy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9615 Windy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9615 Windy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 Windy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 Windy Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

