9615 Windy Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4bed 3full bath 1story Perfect family home in Coppell ISD. Green belt, park, fountain and walking trail in front of house. Good located house offers beautiful nail down hardwood floor and new windows are installed for energy efficient. AC unit is replaced on 2019. Open concept family room is spacious and over looking backyard. Kitchen with granite counter top, lots of cabinet space and island. Upgraded master suite boasts granite counter top, renovated frameless shower booth and separated sink. Jack and Jill bathroom, granite counter top and brushed light fixtures in 2nd and 3rd bathroom. Covered patio in backyard and much more than pictures. Elementary school is in walking distance.