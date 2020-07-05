All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9327 Vista Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9327 Vista Circle
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:40 AM

9327 Vista Circle

9327 Vista Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9327 Vista Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated and well maintained home in highly desirable Coppell ISD. New thick plank dark hardwood flooring in all living areas and master bedroom. Updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a huge center island, and lots of storage and counter space. Updated bathrooms feature granite counters and new tile. Flexible fourth bedroom makes a perfect office. Unique and stunning multi-level stone terraced backyard oasis has a wooden deck at the top with views of the skyline. Conveniently located just a short commute from Downtown Dallas or DFW Airport. Near great shopping, dining, night life, and entertainment. Owner pays for yard maintenance and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 Vista Circle have any available units?
9327 Vista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9327 Vista Circle have?
Some of 9327 Vista Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9327 Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 Vista Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9327 Vista Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9327 Vista Circle offer parking?
No, 9327 Vista Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9327 Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9327 Vista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 Vista Circle have a pool?
No, 9327 Vista Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9327 Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 9327 Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9327 Vista Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas