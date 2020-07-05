9327 Vista Circle

Amenities

Beautifully updated and well maintained home in highly desirable Coppell ISD. New thick plank dark hardwood flooring in all living areas and master bedroom. Updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a huge center island, and lots of storage and counter space. Updated bathrooms feature granite counters and new tile. Flexible fourth bedroom makes a perfect office. Unique and stunning multi-level stone terraced backyard oasis has a wooden deck at the top with views of the skyline. Conveniently located just a short commute from Downtown Dallas or DFW Airport. Near great shopping, dining, night life, and entertainment. Owner pays for yard maintenance and landscaping.