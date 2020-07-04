9038 Dillon Trail

Amenities

Beautiful Home In The Middle Of Valley Ranch Within Coppell ISD. The Home Has A Huge Kitchen With All The Updates Including Granite, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Serving Island, And Room For A Table. It Opens To The Family Room And Has A View To The Back Side Yard. A Split Living Area With See-Thru Fireplace And Optional Dining Room - Or Office - Completes The Downstairs. Three Large Bedrooms And A Family Living Space Are Upstairs. The Master Bedroom Is Huge, With Room For A Sitting Area. Master Bathroom Features A Large Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, And Separate Vanities. Oh, Did I Mention It's Coppell ISD? Close To MacArthur And 635.