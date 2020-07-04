All apartments in Irving
8760 Iron Horse Drive

Location

8760 Iron Horse Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous two-story townhome with stone elevation in desirable neighborhood. This home boasts a great flowing floor plan perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The second floor features the family room, the kitchen, & the master suite. Open concept kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances and island open up to a huge family room with wood floor, plantation shutters, & private balcony. The master bath offers both shower & the jetted tub! Two secondary bedrooms & a full bath are on the first level. Small fenced in patio is perfect for outdoor grill.
Easy access to major freeways, close to dining & shopping areas nearby, easy commuting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 Iron Horse Drive have any available units?
8760 Iron Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8760 Iron Horse Drive have?
Some of 8760 Iron Horse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 Iron Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8760 Iron Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 Iron Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8760 Iron Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8760 Iron Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8760 Iron Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 8760 Iron Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8760 Iron Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 Iron Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 8760 Iron Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8760 Iron Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 8760 Iron Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 Iron Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 Iron Horse Drive has units with dishwashers.

