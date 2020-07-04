8760 Iron Horse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous two-story townhome with stone elevation in desirable neighborhood. This home boasts a great flowing floor plan perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The second floor features the family room, the kitchen, & the master suite. Open concept kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances and island open up to a huge family room with wood floor, plantation shutters, & private balcony. The master bath offers both shower & the jetted tub! Two secondary bedrooms & a full bath are on the first level. Small fenced in patio is perfect for outdoor grill.

Easy access to major freeways, close to dining & shopping areas nearby, easy commuting!