826 Canal Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

826 Canal Street

826 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 Canal Street, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled Condo from top to bottom, on the Canal with EXCELLENT Schools! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with gorgeous new vinyl plank floors, new carpet, new windows, new paint & new sliding doors throughout. Modern grey quartz counters with white, ceramic tile backsplash with all new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and new fridge. Baths feature Pottery Barn cabinets with sleek marble counters. Breathtaking views from huge patio walking out from the living room as well as an upstairs balcony off master. Travertine stone, porcelain tile on woodburning fireplace with a new fan in living overlooking the canal. Schedule a showing today, and enjoy your new backyard oasis tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Canal Street have any available units?
826 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Canal Street have?
Some of 826 Canal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 826 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 826 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 826 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 826 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 826 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

