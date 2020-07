Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Irving and in a beautiful neighborhood, and the move in date would be on or after July 18th 2020. House features nice flooring and high ceilings. Lots of sunlight and the neutral paint colors make the house even brighter.Large kitchen having breakfast bar and a built in desk. Master suite has jetted tub and a stand in shower. Upstairs have the game area and the other bedroom. A very big spacious backyard for a nice outdoor living.