patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo in Irving - Cozy 3 level floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Large patio of of living area. Quiet cul-de-sac living. 2 Fireplaces. Rear entry attached 2 car garage with opener. Close to park and jogging trail. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case, Only One Pet Allowed. No smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



