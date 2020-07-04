804 Rockingham Drive

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! Valley Ranch luxury townhouse with custom upgrades.The large living area boasts hardwood floors, custom wall finishes, lots of storage with built-ins & more.The kitchen features black galaxy granite counters, square under mount sink & stainless appliances.The over sized master suite has a sitting area, large walk in closet & balcony. The study and or bonus room could also be used as 4th bedroom. Property also has a clubhouse & community pool. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator to remain!Close to DFW Airport, tollway, 635 and lots of nearby retail. All offers & applications submit to owner.