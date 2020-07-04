All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

804 Rockingham Drive

804 Rockingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Rockingham Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
GREAT LOCATION! Valley Ranch luxury townhouse with custom upgrades.The large living area boasts hardwood floors, custom wall finishes, lots of storage with built-ins & more.The kitchen features black galaxy granite counters, square under mount sink & stainless appliances.The over sized master suite has a sitting area, large walk in closet & balcony. The study and or bonus room could also be used as 4th bedroom. Property also has a clubhouse & community pool. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator to remain!Close to DFW Airport, tollway, 635 and lots of nearby retail. All offers & applications submit to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Rockingham Drive have any available units?
804 Rockingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Rockingham Drive have?
Some of 804 Rockingham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Rockingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Rockingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Rockingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Rockingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 804 Rockingham Drive offer parking?
No, 804 Rockingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 804 Rockingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Rockingham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Rockingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 804 Rockingham Drive has a pool.
Does 804 Rockingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Rockingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Rockingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Rockingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

