Beautiful single story La Villita home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Granite countertops and SS appliances. Covered Patio with gas connection. Lake views from formal dining. Very close to both DFW and Love field airports. Easy access to elementary school, Campion Trails and other parks in the neighborhood.