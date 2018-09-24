All apartments in Irving
7916 Ashwood Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:58 AM

7916 Ashwood Lane

7916 Ashwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7916 Ashwood Ln, Irving, TX 75063
DFW Freeport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Grand Home in Silver Leaf Estates is conveniently located near 635 and 161 in upscale area of Valley Ranch in Irving. This 2018 construction home has 5 bedroom 4 full baths with a modern open concept floor plan with high ceilings, elegant upgrades, wood floors throughout first floor and a lot of natural light. Master bedroom is downstairs with bay windows, garden tub, and large walk in closet. Additional downstairs bedroom can be used as a office or guest bedroom. The bright kitchen opens to living area with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and gas cooktop. Large upstairs living area can be used as a game room. Ten minutes from DFW airport and close to major shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 Ashwood Lane have any available units?
7916 Ashwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 Ashwood Lane have?
Some of 7916 Ashwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 Ashwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Ashwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Ashwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7916 Ashwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7916 Ashwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7916 Ashwood Lane offers parking.
Does 7916 Ashwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Ashwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Ashwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7916 Ashwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7916 Ashwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7916 Ashwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Ashwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 Ashwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

