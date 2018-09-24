7916 Ashwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Grand Home in Silver Leaf Estates is conveniently located near 635 and 161 in upscale area of Valley Ranch in Irving. This 2018 construction home has 5 bedroom 4 full baths with a modern open concept floor plan with high ceilings, elegant upgrades, wood floors throughout first floor and a lot of natural light. Master bedroom is downstairs with bay windows, garden tub, and large walk in closet. Additional downstairs bedroom can be used as a office or guest bedroom. The bright kitchen opens to living area with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and gas cooktop. Large upstairs living area can be used as a game room. Ten minutes from DFW airport and close to major shopping and restaurants.