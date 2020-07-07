All apartments in Irving
713 Berkley Plaza

713 Berkley Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

713 Berkley Plaza, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attached private garage. Charming 2-story townhome in quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Living area features fireplace, laminate wood flooring, & built-ins. Galley kitchen with beautiful tile backsplash. Full-size dining area could be used as an office, play room, or 2nd living area. Glass doors lead to covered patio. Upstairs master suite with bonus loft area, en suite bathroom, walk-in closet. New french doors lead to balcony! Updates & special touches throughout. New energy efficient windows! Great location with easy access to main roadways & conveniences. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Berkley Plaza have any available units?
713 Berkley Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Berkley Plaza have?
Some of 713 Berkley Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Berkley Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
713 Berkley Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Berkley Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 713 Berkley Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 713 Berkley Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 713 Berkley Plaza offers parking.
Does 713 Berkley Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Berkley Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Berkley Plaza have a pool?
No, 713 Berkley Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 713 Berkley Plaza have accessible units?
No, 713 Berkley Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Berkley Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Berkley Plaza has units with dishwashers.

