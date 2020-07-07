713 Berkley Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Attached private garage. Charming 2-story townhome in quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Living area features fireplace, laminate wood flooring, & built-ins. Galley kitchen with beautiful tile backsplash. Full-size dining area could be used as an office, play room, or 2nd living area. Glass doors lead to covered patio. Upstairs master suite with bonus loft area, en suite bathroom, walk-in closet. New french doors lead to balcony! Updates & special touches throughout. New energy efficient windows! Great location with easy access to main roadways & conveniences. Don't miss out!