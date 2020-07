Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Perfect quaint one story home, brand new carpet throughout as well as a fresh coat of paint in a quiet established community! This home offers 2 living areas, 3 good sized bedrooms,walk in closet in the master, covered carport and a large backyard with a covered patio! You'll have to see it for yourself to appreciate it! You can see this home anytime using the combo code 1975. Take your time looking around!