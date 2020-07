Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

3-bed, 2.5-bath with attached 2-car garage located in Irving, Tx. Beautiful laminate flooring and clean carpet throughout. Eat-in kitchen includes all appliances. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highway for convenient commute. Needs to verify schools, measurements, and all other info. New roof 2018, water heater 2018, range & oven 2018.