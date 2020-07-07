6821 Camino Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Mediterranean style home w stucco facade and and red Spanish tile roof.Premier, private corner lot with expansive views of heavily treed green belt, running creek and neighboring park area. Home has been impeccably maintained and is nicely updated throughout. House features open floor plan. Hand scraped hardwoods all over the first floor. Kitchen boasts granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and custom deep cherry tone cabinets, perfect for family time and entertaining. Soaring ceilings at foyer, lots of windows and natural light. Large second master bedroom and game on the second floor. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.