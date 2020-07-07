All apartments in Irving
6821 Camino Rio
6821 Camino Rio

6821 Camino Rio · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Camino Rio, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Mediterranean style home w stucco facade and and red Spanish tile roof.Premier, private corner lot with expansive views of heavily treed green belt, running creek and neighboring park area. Home has been impeccably maintained and is nicely updated throughout. House features open floor plan. Hand scraped hardwoods all over the first floor. Kitchen boasts granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and custom deep cherry tone cabinets, perfect for family time and entertaining. Soaring ceilings at foyer, lots of windows and natural light. Large second master bedroom and game on the second floor. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Camino Rio have any available units?
6821 Camino Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 Camino Rio have?
Some of 6821 Camino Rio's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Camino Rio currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Camino Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Camino Rio pet-friendly?
No, 6821 Camino Rio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6821 Camino Rio offer parking?
Yes, 6821 Camino Rio offers parking.
Does 6821 Camino Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 Camino Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Camino Rio have a pool?
No, 6821 Camino Rio does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Camino Rio have accessible units?
No, 6821 Camino Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Camino Rio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6821 Camino Rio has units with dishwashers.

