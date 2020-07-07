6770 Marbella

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool

Gorgeous completely redone 3 bdrm 2.1 bath Mediterranean townhome in La Villita development is ready for immediate move-in. All new paint, hardwood floors, carpet and moldings. Fabulous kitchen has granite, gas cooktop, island breakfast bar & great lighting. Upstairs hosts all bedrooms with a huge living area with built-ins. Perfect for a game room or a media area. Master features spacious bath with granite, tub, separate shower & large walk-in dual closets. All appliances are included!