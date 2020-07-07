All apartments in Irving
6770 Marbella
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6770 Marbella

6770 Marbella · No Longer Available
Location

6770 Marbella, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Gorgeous completely redone 3 bdrm 2.1 bath Mediterranean townhome in La Villita development is ready for immediate move-in. All new paint, hardwood floors, carpet and moldings. Fabulous kitchen has granite, gas cooktop, island breakfast bar & great lighting. Upstairs hosts all bedrooms with a huge living area with built-ins. Perfect for a game room or a media area. Master features spacious bath with granite, tub, separate shower & large walk-in dual closets. All appliances are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 Marbella have any available units?
6770 Marbella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 Marbella have?
Some of 6770 Marbella's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 Marbella currently offering any rent specials?
6770 Marbella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 Marbella pet-friendly?
No, 6770 Marbella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6770 Marbella offer parking?
Yes, 6770 Marbella offers parking.
Does 6770 Marbella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 Marbella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 Marbella have a pool?
Yes, 6770 Marbella has a pool.
Does 6770 Marbella have accessible units?
No, 6770 Marbella does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 Marbella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6770 Marbella has units with dishwashers.

