Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6734 Estrella
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:09 AM

6734 Estrella

6734 Estrella · No Longer Available
Location

6734 Estrella, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Mediterranean!! Gorgeous hardwoods on first floor! Ceramic tile in all baths. Bedrooms upstairs. Features: Granite Countertops, Tumbled Stone backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Rich 42 inch Kitchen cabinets, Wrought Iron Stair Rails, Bullnose corners, 6 inch base molding, Ceiling fans, Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Gas log fireplace with wall switch, 2 Car Rear Attached Garage. Gas, Water and Trash included in the rent!! Utility Bills will be much lower in the winter with the gas heat and cooking Included in the rent!!! - Please note, a refrigerator is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Estrella have any available units?
6734 Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 Estrella have?
Some of 6734 Estrella's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Estrella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 6734 Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6734 Estrella offer parking?
Yes, 6734 Estrella offers parking.
Does 6734 Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Estrella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Estrella have a pool?
No, 6734 Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Estrella have accessible units?
No, 6734 Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Estrella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6734 Estrella has units with dishwashers.

