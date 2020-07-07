6734 Estrella

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Mediterranean!! Gorgeous hardwoods on first floor! Ceramic tile in all baths. Bedrooms upstairs. Features: Granite Countertops, Tumbled Stone backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Rich 42 inch Kitchen cabinets, Wrought Iron Stair Rails, Bullnose corners, 6 inch base molding, Ceiling fans, Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Gas log fireplace with wall switch, 2 Car Rear Attached Garage. Gas, Water and Trash included in the rent!! Utility Bills will be much lower in the winter with the gas heat and cooking Included in the rent!!! - Please note, a refrigerator is not included.