6723 Deleon Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:05 AM

6723 Deleon Street

6723 Deleon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6723 Deleon Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home is equipped with sleek, modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Low maintenance home with a small private back yard suitable for a pet(s). The open floor plan and wet bar are perfect for entertaining. Home is energy efficient (cheap utility payments). Whole-home water filtration system included (DuPure Evolve Crystal Series). Refrigerator, washing machine and dryer are included. In addition, trash service, and front and back yard maintenance are included. The house is centrally located with easy access to 635, 35, and George Bush Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 Deleon Street have any available units?
6723 Deleon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6723 Deleon Street have?
Some of 6723 Deleon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 Deleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6723 Deleon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 Deleon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6723 Deleon Street is pet friendly.
Does 6723 Deleon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6723 Deleon Street offers parking.
Does 6723 Deleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6723 Deleon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 Deleon Street have a pool?
No, 6723 Deleon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6723 Deleon Street have accessible units?
No, 6723 Deleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 Deleon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6723 Deleon Street has units with dishwashers.

