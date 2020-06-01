6723 Deleon Street

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home is equipped with sleek, modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Low maintenance home with a small private back yard suitable for a pet(s). The open floor plan and wet bar are perfect for entertaining. Home is energy efficient (cheap utility payments). Whole-home water filtration system included (DuPure Evolve Crystal Series). Refrigerator, washing machine and dryer are included. In addition, trash service, and front and back yard maintenance are included. The house is centrally located with easy access to 635, 35, and George Bush Tollway.