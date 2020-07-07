All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:22 PM

6638 Deleon Street

Location

6638 Deleon St, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful pet friendly home is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath David Weekley award winning energy efficient home in the Villas of Escena community located in the Las Colinas. Home with its interiors carefully customized for a contemporary luxury living(nailed down hard wood on the 1st floor,all stainless steel appliances,granite counter tops, contemporary fireplace,modern blinds,vaulted ceiling,cozy patio and backyard).Prime location - inside 635 and George Bush Turnpike, short walk to Campion Trail system that features hike & bike trails along the Elm fork of Trinity River. Easy access to fine dining,entertainment,nearby Fortune 500 companies & convenient access to Dallas Fort Worth airport and Dallas Love Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6638 Deleon Street have any available units?
6638 Deleon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6638 Deleon Street have?
Some of 6638 Deleon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6638 Deleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6638 Deleon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 Deleon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6638 Deleon Street is pet friendly.
Does 6638 Deleon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6638 Deleon Street offers parking.
Does 6638 Deleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 Deleon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 Deleon Street have a pool?
No, 6638 Deleon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6638 Deleon Street have accessible units?
No, 6638 Deleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 Deleon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6638 Deleon Street has units with dishwashers.

