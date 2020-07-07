6638 Deleon Street

Amenities

This beautiful pet friendly home is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath David Weekley award winning energy efficient home in the Villas of Escena community located in the Las Colinas. Home with its interiors carefully customized for a contemporary luxury living(nailed down hard wood on the 1st floor,all stainless steel appliances,granite counter tops, contemporary fireplace,modern blinds,vaulted ceiling,cozy patio and backyard).Prime location - inside 635 and George Bush Turnpike, short walk to Campion Trail system that features hike & bike trails along the Elm fork of Trinity River. Easy access to fine dining,entertainment,nearby Fortune 500 companies & convenient access to Dallas Fort Worth airport and Dallas Love Field.