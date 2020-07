Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Tuscan style two bedroom two and half bath located in the Positano condo Community. This place is to die for. It features a community pool, bbq area, and residents gym. Location on 3rd floor and has a great open layout wood flooring throughout , underfloor wiring in living area for surround sound feature, GE appliances granite counter tops and much more.