625 Mission Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Alluring Spanish-Mediterranean Style Home located in the desirable area of Valley Ranch with Coppell ISD!

This beauty offers a great deal of recent updates and the captivating entrance will take your breath away.

Spacious living room, vaulted ceilings, beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace, windows and natural light throughout, dining area. Eat in kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large master, separate shower, dual sinks, linen closet. Second living area and balcony on the second floor. Second master upstairs, garden tub, separate shower, huge walking closet. Walking trails, gorgeous views and pool onsite. Near restaurants, shopping, schools, major highways and so much more.