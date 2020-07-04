All apartments in Irving
5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B
5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B

5821 Prompton Bend · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Prompton Bend, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious apartment at Camden Vanderbilt (Very close to Rice U and Texas Medical Center) $1,229 or 2000$ (Details below)
Houston, TX

We are looking for someone to take over the lease (9 months remaining) for 1229 per month, or somoene to rent it furnished for 3 months for 2000$ Move in immediately (Move in date Flexible)
Please call Asma or email
Nearby plazas:
Plaza next door to the apartment has Randalls, Wells Fargo, Barnes and Noble, Panera bread and lots of other stores.
Kroeger is 1 mile away.
Fiesta, Ross, 5 below and restaurants, office depot, FedEX, and bank of America 1.3 miles away.

Inside the complex: Garages, Gym, clubhouses, and pools available.
Appliances included: Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Cook, AC, Walk in closet, Low rise and there are walkups.
Dogs and cats are okay :) We got this apartment when there was an offer on it.
Move in date is flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B have any available units?
5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B have?
Some of 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B is pet friendly.
Does 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B offers parking.
Does 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B have a pool?
Yes, 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B has a pool.
Does 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B have accessible units?
No, 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B has units with dishwashers.

