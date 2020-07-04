5821 Brompton Street Unit: 2-B

Amenities

Luxurious apartment at Camden Vanderbilt (Very close to Rice U and Texas Medical Center) $1,229 or 2000$ (Details below)

Houston, TX



We are looking for someone to take over the lease (9 months remaining) for 1229 per month, or somoene to rent it furnished for 3 months for 2000$ Move in immediately (Move in date Flexible)

Please call Asma or email

Nearby plazas:

Plaza next door to the apartment has Randalls, Wells Fargo, Barnes and Noble, Panera bread and lots of other stores.

Kroeger is 1 mile away.

Fiesta, Ross, 5 below and restaurants, office depot, FedEX, and bank of America 1.3 miles away.



Inside the complex: Garages, Gym, clubhouses, and pools available.

Appliances included: Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Cook, AC, Walk in closet, Low rise and there are walkups.

Dogs and cats are okay :) We got this apartment when there was an offer on it.

Move in date is flexible.