Irving, TX
529 Ranch Trail Unit 151
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

529 Ranch Trail Unit 151

529 Ranch Trail Rd · No Longer Available
Location

529 Ranch Trail Rd, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Move-in Ready Luxury Condo in terrific Valley Ranch location! - Beautiful condo in a GREAT LOCATION w Coppell schools! Low maintenance condo living ideal for an active professional lifestyle. HOA Dues paid by owner INCLUDES cable TV w/HBO, water, trash, sewer, front yard maintenance, exterior & structural insurance, & ext maintenance! ALL INCLUDED! Great floor plan features updated kitchen w/stainless appliances incl refrigerator, spacious living-dining w/fireplace & wet bar, 2 lg bdrms both w/generous private baths & lots of storage! Versatile loft space can be used for home/office or play area. Extensive wood flooring throughout. Bright natural lighting, clean & MOVE-IN READY as of December 21st! Close proximity to pool & just steps from beautiful greenbelt w/mature trees, canal, & miles of paved trails.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4573947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 have any available units?
529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 have?
Some of 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 currently offering any rent specials?
529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 is pet friendly.
Does 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 offer parking?
No, 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 does not offer parking.
Does 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 have a pool?
Yes, 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 has a pool.
Does 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 have accessible units?
No, 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Ranch Trail Unit 151 does not have units with dishwashers.

