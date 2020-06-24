529 Ranch Trail Unit 151

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Move-in Ready Luxury Condo in terrific Valley Ranch location! - Beautiful condo in a GREAT LOCATION w Coppell schools! Low maintenance condo living ideal for an active professional lifestyle. HOA Dues paid by owner INCLUDES cable TV w/HBO, water, trash, sewer, front yard maintenance, exterior & structural insurance, & ext maintenance! ALL INCLUDED! Great floor plan features updated kitchen w/stainless appliances incl refrigerator, spacious living-dining w/fireplace & wet bar, 2 lg bdrms both w/generous private baths & lots of storage! Versatile loft space can be used for home/office or play area. Extensive wood flooring throughout. Bright natural lighting, clean & MOVE-IN READY as of December 21st! Close proximity to pool & just steps from beautiful greenbelt w/mature trees, canal, & miles of paved trails.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4573947)