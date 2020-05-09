517 West Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Coming soon 06/10/2019 -Executive Lifestyle at it's finest! Great location. Upgrades galore! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Baths & 2 -1/2 baths, 2 living areas & office nook. 1st Story has 1 living & 1/2 bath with garage & storage. 2nd story features the kitchen, living, fireplace, dining, office nook, 1/2 bath & balcony. Kitchen features upgrade appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, huge breakfast island & oversized walk-in pantry. Living area has a great view & fireplace with nice size dining area. 3rd Story features all bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry room. The master has an amazing view of downtown, huge walk in closet, separate vanities, oversized shower. Pets are a case by case basis. $65 app fee per adult. One time amin fee of $150 upon lease signing.