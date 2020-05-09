All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 517 West Royal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
517 West Royal Lane
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:19 PM

517 West Royal Lane

517 West Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

517 West Royal Lane, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon 06/10/2019 -Executive Lifestyle at it's finest! Great location. Upgrades galore! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Baths & 2 -1/2 baths, 2 living areas & office nook. 1st Story has 1 living & 1/2 bath with garage & storage. 2nd story features the kitchen, living, fireplace, dining, office nook, 1/2 bath & balcony. Kitchen features upgrade appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, huge breakfast island & oversized walk-in pantry. Living area has a great view & fireplace with nice size dining area. 3rd Story features all bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry room. The master has an amazing view of downtown, huge walk in closet, separate vanities, oversized shower. Pets are a case by case basis. $65 app fee per adult. One time amin fee of $150 upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 West Royal Lane have any available units?
517 West Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 West Royal Lane have?
Some of 517 West Royal Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 West Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
517 West Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 West Royal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 West Royal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 517 West Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 517 West Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 517 West Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 West Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 West Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 517 West Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 517 West Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 517 West Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 517 West Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 West Royal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas