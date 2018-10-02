All apartments in Irving
501 Erikson Trail
501 Erikson Trail

501 Erikson Trail · No Longer Available
Location

501 Erikson Trail, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Lovely 2 story, 3 Bedroom, 2.1 bath updated home in centralized Irving, on a corner peaceful lot with amazing neighbors! This beauty boasts bamboo hardwood floors throughout, granite counters in all wet areas, and a great spacious back yard for large gatherings. This is an ALL ELECTRIC home - NO gas! Walking distance to elementary & high school, minutes from Lonestar Park, Verizon Theater, and gorgeous neighborhood parks! Private running trails right across the street, and access to high school track! Conveniently between 4 major highways - Loop 12, i30, & The Bush. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Erikson Trail have any available units?
501 Erikson Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Erikson Trail have?
Some of 501 Erikson Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Erikson Trail currently offering any rent specials?
501 Erikson Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Erikson Trail pet-friendly?
No, 501 Erikson Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 501 Erikson Trail offer parking?
Yes, 501 Erikson Trail offers parking.
Does 501 Erikson Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Erikson Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Erikson Trail have a pool?
No, 501 Erikson Trail does not have a pool.
Does 501 Erikson Trail have accessible units?
No, 501 Erikson Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Erikson Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Erikson Trail has units with dishwashers.

