501 Erikson Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Lovely 2 story, 3 Bedroom, 2.1 bath updated home in centralized Irving, on a corner peaceful lot with amazing neighbors! This beauty boasts bamboo hardwood floors throughout, granite counters in all wet areas, and a great spacious back yard for large gatherings. This is an ALL ELECTRIC home - NO gas! Walking distance to elementary & high school, minutes from Lonestar Park, Verizon Theater, and gorgeous neighborhood parks! Private running trails right across the street, and access to high school track! Conveniently between 4 major highways - Loop 12, i30, & The Bush. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!!!