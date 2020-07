4941 Longwood Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REPOLISHED JEWEL ON HUGE QUIET CUL DE SAC. ENJOY A GORGEOUS POOL. GRILL AND CHILL IN VAST BACK YARD. ENTERTAIN IN TWO MASSIVE LIVING AREAS, REJUVENATE IN EXTRA LARGE MASTER AND ROOMY BEDROOMS, STOW AWAY IN ROOMY WALK-IN-CLOSETS. REFRESH IN STUNNING BATHS WITH STEP IN SHOWERS.APPRECIATE QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, ITALIAN PORCELAIN AND LAMINATE FLOORS, IMPOSING FIREPLACE, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GLASS BACKSPLASH AND LIGHT FIXTURES. LOUNGE IN HUGE AND SPRINKLERED FRONT AND BACK YARDS. PARK SAFELY IN 2 CAR GARAGE. ROOM FOR EXTRA VEHICLES OR BOAT OUTSIDE. 10 MIN FROM DFW, JOBS,SCHOOLS AND FUN. LOOKING FOR 2.5-3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT IN STABLE, VERIFIABLE INCOME. STRONG CREDIT NO BACKGROUND ISSUES. NO AGGRESSIVE PETS.