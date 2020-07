Amenities

2 year old beautiful Darling home. Neighborhood has cart or walking path the the Four Seasons tpc golf course. Very open and bright floor plan with upgrades throughout. You'll love this tucked away neighborhood located less than a mile from the four seasons and new Toyota Music Factory - with 22 restaurants, shopping and so much more. Great new 3 bedroom home with study, game room, large closets, over-sized garage (for golf cart). July 1st move-in available.