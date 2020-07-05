4701 North O'Connor Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Marabella at Las Colinas - Property Id: 88093



Due to the proximity of several highways, including Interstate 635 and State Highways 114 and 183, commuting to downtown Dallas and the DFW International Airport from Marabella at Las Colinas is quick and seamless.



Amenities:



Pet Friendly

Two Resort-Style Pools & Spas

Newly Upgraded Fitness Center

Popular Clubhouse with Lounge Luxury Gated Community

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88093

Property Id 88093



(RLNE4535370)