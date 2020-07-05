All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4701 North O'Connor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4701 North O'Connor Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4701 North O'Connor Road

4701 North O'connor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4701 North O'connor Road, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Marabella at Las Colinas - Property Id: 88093

Due to the proximity of several highways, including Interstate 635 and State Highways 114 and 183, commuting to downtown Dallas and the DFW International Airport from Marabella at Las Colinas is quick and seamless.

Amenities:

Pet Friendly
Two Resort-Style Pools & Spas
Newly Upgraded Fitness Center
Popular Clubhouse with Lounge Luxury Gated Community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88093
Property Id 88093

(RLNE4535370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 North O'Connor Road have any available units?
4701 North O'Connor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 North O'Connor Road have?
Some of 4701 North O'Connor Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 North O'Connor Road currently offering any rent specials?
4701 North O'Connor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 North O'Connor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 North O'Connor Road is pet friendly.
Does 4701 North O'Connor Road offer parking?
No, 4701 North O'Connor Road does not offer parking.
Does 4701 North O'Connor Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 North O'Connor Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 North O'Connor Road have a pool?
Yes, 4701 North O'Connor Road has a pool.
Does 4701 North O'Connor Road have accessible units?
No, 4701 North O'Connor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 North O'Connor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 North O'Connor Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas