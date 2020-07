Amenities

Beautiful condo centrally located in Las Colinas. First floor, one bedroom, one bathroom, one assigned parking space. Ready to move in. Living room, bedroom and kitchen are already furnished including a TV. Full size washer and dryer. Great complex with gated security, fitness center and pools. HOA fees paid by landlord, it includes water and sewer.