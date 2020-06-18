All apartments in Irving
4369 Madera Road
4369 Madera Road

4369 Madera Road · No Longer Available
Location

4369 Madera Road, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
MUST SEE 2 bedroom condo with 2 masters! Gated community with community pool. Fresh paint, new laminate flooring in the living room and dining room, lots of natural light. Kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave and fridge. Large open patio which is completely fenced in. Lots of guest parking in front of the unit. Each adult over 18 must apply online. ALL applications and pets must be approved by the owner. Pets are okay on a case by case basis. All tenants must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 Madera Road have any available units?
4369 Madera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4369 Madera Road have?
Some of 4369 Madera Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 Madera Road currently offering any rent specials?
4369 Madera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 Madera Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4369 Madera Road is pet friendly.
Does 4369 Madera Road offer parking?
Yes, 4369 Madera Road offers parking.
Does 4369 Madera Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4369 Madera Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 Madera Road have a pool?
Yes, 4369 Madera Road has a pool.
Does 4369 Madera Road have accessible units?
No, 4369 Madera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 Madera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4369 Madera Road has units with dishwashers.

