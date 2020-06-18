4369 Madera Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

MUST SEE 2 bedroom condo with 2 masters! Gated community with community pool. Fresh paint, new laminate flooring in the living room and dining room, lots of natural light. Kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave and fridge. Large open patio which is completely fenced in. Lots of guest parking in front of the unit. Each adult over 18 must apply online. ALL applications and pets must be approved by the owner. Pets are okay on a case by case basis. All tenants must abide by HOA rules and regulations.